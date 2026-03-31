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Employee Accused Of Bilking Mechanical Contractor Of More Than $150K

TEXARKANA, Texas–A former project manager with Reliance Mechanical

Contractors allegedly had more than $150,000 in construction materials,

tools, household goods, drinks, snacks and craft supplies delivered to

property in Maud, Texas, where he was building a house.

Joshua Adam Mathis, 42, allegedly used distributors routinely used by

Reliance and charged them to accounts for jobs he was assigned to from

August 2024 until January of this year, according to a probable cause

affidavit filed Tuesday.

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Mathis is currently free on a $100,000 bond, according to the Bowie County

Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators reportedly found approximately 350 invoices for purchases

paid for with company funds and delivered to Mathis’ property, the

affidavit said.

Mathis allegedly ordered construction materials such as wire and plumbing

supplies, stand up fans, a residential shower door, tools, restaurant

supplies, clothing, household cleaning supplies, various sport and energy

drinks, snacks, candies and craft supplies, the affidavit said.

The company’s owner told an investigator with the Nash Police Dept. that

some of the materials Mathis allegedly ordered for commercial jobs he was

assigned to were for materials that are for residential use and were

against code requirements for commercial use.

The investigator also learned that it would be highly unusual for an

employee to order supplies for a job and have them delivered to their

personal residence rather than to the company.

The loss to the company from Mathis’ alleged wrongdoing totals

approximately $154,457, the affidavit said.

If convicted of theft of property, over $150,000 but less than $300,000,

Mathis faces two to twenty years in prison.

The case has been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison. An

attorney of record was not listed Tuesday for Mathis.