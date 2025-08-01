Recovery Roads Productions and Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc. Partner to host Annual Battle of the Bands in Downtown Texarkana

Sponsor

Texarkana Battle of the Bands 2025 is set for September 20th, 2025, in front of Hopkins Ice House.

This is a FREE Community Event to Feature Live Music, Food Trucks, Vendors, and More.

Get ready for a day of live music, great food, and community fun as Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc. and Recovery Road Productions proudly present the 2025 Battle of the Bands, happening Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 301 E. 3rd Street, Texarkana, AR.

This exciting, family-friendly event will showcase 10 bands battling it out for bragging rights, prizes, and the ultimate title of Battle of the Bands champion. Attendees can enjoy a variety of food trucks, unique vendors, and live music, all with FREE admission. The event kicks off at 11:00 AM and will run until the final band takes the stage.

“We’re thrilled to bring this event to downtown Texarkana,” said organizers from Recovery Road Productions. “It’s all about celebrating local talent, supporting the community, and providing a fun, safe environment for everyone.”

This event is also doubling as a charitable event with funds raised to support the programs at Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc. which supports over 100 individuals with disabilities in our community annually.

The event is made possible by the support of Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc., Hopkins Icehouse, and other local partners.

How You Can Help:

Sponsor the event online at: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/battle-of-the-bands–2025-2

Purchase a VIP Tent Ticket online at: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/battle-of-the-bands–2025-2

Spread the word on social media by sharing the posts from Recovery Road Productions or Texarkana Resources Facebook Page.

