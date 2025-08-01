Braids and Big Smiles: Texarkana Stylist Hosts Free Back-to-School Event for Girls

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, TX — At the Beverly Community Center this week, the sound of laughter and the hum of blow dryers fill the air as dozens of young girls get ready for school — not in a classroom, but in a barber chair. Local hairstylist Aquanetta Noble, known professionally as Bossdupstylez, is hosting her annual “Project Pretty” event, offering free braids, styles, and accessories to school-aged girls.

Running from July 28 through August 1, Project Pretty isn’t just a beauty event, it’s a heartfelt initiative built around confidence, community, and care.

“What makes this special is that it’s about more than hair,” said Noble. “It’s about building confidence, love, and community. Each girl leaves with a beautiful style, bows, accessories and a smile that could light up the room.”

More than 25 stylists from across the Texarkana area have volunteered their time and talents to ensure every girl walks out of the Beverly Community Center ready to take on the new school year in style. Walk-ins are welcome each day starting at 10:00 AM, with just one request: girls should arrive with their hair washed and blown out.

The impact has already reached beyond the styling chairs. “We’ve had an incredible turnout so far this week,” said Noble.

Project Pretty wouldn’t be possible without the support of generous local sponsors including Raising Cane’s, Lost Pizza Co., Hooters, Buy & Save Hair and Beauty Supply, and Susie Q’s Bakery. Their donations have helped cover supplies, snacks, and goodie bags for participants.

“This is about giving back,” Noble said. “About reminding these young girls that they are seen, they are loved, and they are beautiful just the way they are.”

Parents, volunteers, and supporters alike have praised the event for the positivity and purpose it brings to the community. Noble welcomes anyone interested in stopping by to witness the magic in action or to help spread the word so more families can benefit before the school year begins.

Project Pretty continues through Friday, August 1, at the Beverly Community Center, 901 Lumpkin St., Texarkana, Texas. Walk in, get pretty, and start the school year with a braid and a boost.