Revised Boil Notice Adds More Streets to List of Homes Affected by Boil Notice

Due to a water line break, that occurred on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Texarkana, Texas ID 0190004 public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions). The loss of water was due to a water main break in front of 6103 Stoneridge Drive. The properties affected are the residences on Stoneridge Drive between Pleasant Lane and Skyline Blvd., the residences on Maplecrest Street between Stoneridge Drive and Pleasant Lane, and the residences on Pinoak Lane between Stoneridge Drive and Pleasant Lane, Texarkana, Texas.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Rick Barton or Robert Bean at (903) 798 3850. If these individuals are unavailable, someone at this number will be able to answer your questions. If for any reason you cannot reach the number above, you may call (903) 277 0859 or (903) 277 1206 at any time.

