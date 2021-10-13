The Pumpkins are In at Williams Memorial

Advertisement

It’s finally that time of year again. Pumpkins are for sale throughout Texarkana, houses have been decorated and are spooked out waiting for trick-or-treaters later this month, and the Williams Memorial Pumpkin Patch is finally up and running!

“The pumpkins arrived Sunday,” according to Williams Memorial. Their patch is already set to be busy in the next few weeks, with local schools coming to visit for field trips, and families planning pictures and fun over the patches weekend hours. Their official hours are as follows:

Sunday’s-Fridays 11AM-Dark

Saturdays from 9AM-Dark

Grab your families, get dressed up, and come out to the patch to take some favorite fall photos of your family, and to support our local pumpkin patches!