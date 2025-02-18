Richmond Rd. Chick-fil-A to be Demolished and Rebuilt

Sponsor

According to plan filed with the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation, the Texarkana Chick-fil-A on Richmond Rd. will soon be demolished and rebuilt.

According to the project details, the current building will be demolished for construction of a new 5,929 SF fast food restaurant building with drive through lanes, canopies, site improvements and signage.

The project is expected to begin in the coming months but a firm date has yet to be set.

According to a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A, Inc, “While we do not have any details to confirm at this time, we’re always looking for ways to improve our restaurants and create spaces that serve the unique needs of each community.”