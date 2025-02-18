A&M-Texarkana Announces New Educational Partnership with Red River Lumber

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Red River Lumber have formed a new academic partnership that will allow Red River Lumber employees to take courses at the university at a discounted rate. The partnership was officially launched with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on February 11, 2025, on the Texas A&M University-Texarkana campus.

“We are excited to add Red River Lumber to the more than 100 community partnerships we now have throughout the area,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “For more than 30 years Red River Lumber has served the Texarkana community and beyond by selling high-quality building materials. We look forward to helping their employees meet their education goals and further their careers.”

“As a TAMUT alum, life-long learner, and the HR Manager at our family of companies, I am excited about our education partnership with TAMUT and look forward to promoting the personal and professional development of our employees by offering opportunities to continue enriching their existing skills, training, and education,” said Red River Lumber HR Manager Sharon Montgomery.

Under the new academic partnership all full-time employees of Red River Lumber will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new students their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.



