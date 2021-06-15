Richmond Road Baptist Church Outdoor Movie Night

Advertisement

Friday, June 18 @7:30 pm, Richmond Road Baptist Church will have their monthly free outdoor movie night.

Movie watchers can either stay in their vehicle or bring lawn chairs and blankets. This month’s movie is Tom & Jerry (2021) and will start promptly at 8pm and be shown on a brand new 23’ wide x 13’ tall screen.

There will be a concession stand that will sell: Philly cheesesteaks, hot dogs, chips, candy, popcorn, and sodas. All concession sales will help the church’s children’s ministry.