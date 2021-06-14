David Lichlyter

Advertisement

David Michael Lichlyter, age 73, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mr. Lichlyter was born May 22, 1948, in Elyria, Ohio and was a veteran of the United States Army who served in Vietnam. David was the owner of Texarkana’s first video store, Movie Mart, for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and collecting guns.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Lillian Lichlyter; and two brothers, Thomas Lichlyter and Richard Lichlyter.

Survivors include his daughters, Dana Mitchmore (her husband, Terry) and Holly Lichlyter; two grandchildren, Sydnie Gleason and Jackson Stovall; one great-grandchild, Samantha Steel; one sister, Tammy Lichlyter; one brother, Lue Lichlyter; special friends, Eddie Richard, Amanda Reaves and Taegan Reaves; along with several nieces and nephews.

Advertisement

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, June 18, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will be in Grannis, Arkansas.