David Lichlyter

Advertisement
David Michael Lichlyter, age 73, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, in a local hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Lillian Lichlyter; and two brothers, Thomas Lichlyter and Richard Lichlyter.
Survivors include his daughters, Dana Mitchmore (her husband, Terry) and Holly Lichlyter; two grandchildren, Sydnie Gleason and Jackson Stovall; one great-grandchild, Samantha Steel; one sister, Tammy Lichlyter; one brother, Lue Lichlyter; special friends, Eddie Richard, Amanda Reaves and Taegan Reaves; along with several nieces and nephews.
Advertisement
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, June 18, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will be in Grannis, Arkansas.
Advertisement!