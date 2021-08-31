Riding for a Cause: Tad Tholl to Ride 500 Miles for Childhood Cancer Research

Advertisement

Local Texarkana resident Tad Tholl is about to begin his 3rd annual Great Cycle Challenge, in order to raise money for childhood cancer research. September 1st will mark the start of his 500 mile challenge, in which everyday for the next month he will cycle through the streets of Texarkana, at home, and around the area to reach the milestone of 500 miles. September is recognized as Childhood Cancer Research month, where charities around the world raise money towards helping research continue. The Great Cycle Challenge used to take place during the month of June, but recently switched to the month of September and Tholl is eager to participate as the weather is cooler. The Great Cycle Challenge has become close to Tholl’s heart, as he races this year in honor of his niece who is currently battling brain cancer.

“I’m dedicating my ride this year to my niece. Although she is an adult now, I believe that any research that is done on children’s cancer will benefit adult cancer as well. I just want some cure to be found. Cancer has become close to my heart, as over the years I have watched family and friends battle against it. That’s why this race is close to my heart. A way to help those who are continuing to fight, and to provide answers for those who will have to fight in the future,” said Tholl.

This will be Tholl’s third time completing this challenge, and each year his mile goal has increased. Last year, Tholl had a lofty goal set at 400 miles, and his first Challenge year was 300. During his first challenge cycle Tholl wrecked out and required stitches. Even though the stitches and a complete liquid diet, Tholl was back on the streets three days later to complete 288 miles of the 300. “This is the third time I have participated in the Great Cycle Challenge. During those years, I rode 688 miles total and raised $1,576.80. This year, I am aiming to raise $2,500 and ride 500 miles,” said Tholl.

“I’m just trying to draw attention to the cause. I really don’t have a personal agenda in doing so, other than to bring attention to childhood cancer research. Anytime I have an opportunity to raise money for this cause, I jump right into it. I’ve been lucky to hit my goals in the past, and I hope that this year I am able to do the same,” said Tholl. To support Tholl during his Great Cycle Race, and to help him raise money for childhood cancer research you can donate here, or you can visit the Facebook Fundraiser under Tad Tholl’s 500 Mile Ride to Fight Kid’s Cancer to keep track of his journey throughout the month of September. On behalf of TxkToday, we wish Tad good luck on his 500 mile journey this year!