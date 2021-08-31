Sarah Jane Shelton

Advertisement

Sarah Shelton (Mamaw), age 73, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday August 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Tx. She leaves behind her husband of over 37 years Mr.Glen E Shelton.

Sarah was born in Shreveport, La on November 25, 1947 to Newman and Mamie Willis. She spent her childhood in the Blanchard/ Vivian area. Mrs. Shelton and her husband spent over 20 years of their marriage building a life together in Bossier City until they retired and moved to the country. She had a passion for growing beautiful flowers from just a seed or cuttings that she would often… Just find. She took this talent and made a very rewarding career out of it until she became ill. It did not matter where she lived you could always find her home in any neighborhood by the flowers in the yard or the garden she was growing. Sarah was one of the most caring ladies anyone could ever have the pleasure to meet. There was always an open door, a warm meal and a sense of home anytime someone came to visit. She dedicated her life to her family and anyone else that needed help. She had a hand in raising all of her precious grandchildren. She loved them dearly. Especially her little Rowdy. She taught all of her children the value of working hard and being strong when some days you wanted to be weak. She loved her god. She was strong in her faith and today is walking her precious Gizmo and rejoicing on the other side cancer free.

She is preceded in death by her brother Jerry Willis; sisters, Anne Attaway, Shirley Porter and Nora Kingsley; as well as grandson, Patrick Bethany Jr.

Mrs. Shelton is survived by one son Phillip Cornelius of Shreveport, La; daughters, Sarah Loper and husband Bryan of Atlanta, Tx, Diane Mock and fiancé George Wallace of Keatchie, La, Patricia Mussett and fiancé Donny Helmer of Florien, La., Dindy Hancock and husband Tony of Bloomburg, Tx, Wendy Harding and husband Shane of Bloomburg,Tx; one sister Lavergne Wentworth of Greenwood, La. Surviving grandchildren are Josh Jester and wife Malana of Mcleod, Tx. Stephanie Jester of Atlanta, Tx. Tim Cannon of Shreveport, La, Adam Wallace of Keatchie, La. Justin Mussett of Florien, La, Brianna Mussett of Houma, La, Cheyanne Hernandez and husband Nick of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and Colby Hancock of Bloomburg, Tx.

The family would like to thank Heritage Hospice of Atlanta for all the kindness and compassion they showed our mother while they cared for her. They truly are our angels here on earth.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service.