Rocky Horror Picture Show Celebrates 50th Anniversary with a Night of Costumes, Music, and Mayhem at the Perot Theatre

Get ready to do the time warp again! The cult classic that defined a generation is back for its 50th Anniversary, and fans are invited to celebrate in style at the Perot Theatre on October 31st with a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and a full evening of themed festivities.

The event promises a wild ride through the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, where sweethearts Brad and Janet stumble into a world of eccentric characters, rock anthems, and unforgettable dance numbers. From Meat Loaf’s iconic biker to Richard O’Brien’s haunting butler, the film’s legacy continues to captivate audiences with its bold storytelling and flamboyant flair.

🎭 Costume Contest & Pre-Show Fun Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite Rocky Horror characters for a look-alike contest beginning at 6 PM, with the winner crowned king or queen of the castle. Whether you’re channeling Frank-N-Furter or keeping it innocent like Janet, creativity is key.

🎟️ Tickets & Virgin Package All ticket sales are final and must be purchased through the Perot Theatre Box Office or official Etix link. The Virgin Package includes admission and a prop kit—note that outside props are not allowed. Get tickets here: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/89378435/the-rocky-horror-picture-show-texarkana-perot-theatre

🍸 Halloween Nightmare Bar Crawl Add-On For guests 21 and over, the Downtown Bar Crawl Add-On offers access to participating venues including The Wild Hare, Hopkins Icehouse, 1923 Banana Club, and Crossties. Bracelets are $15 and must be purchased with a Rocky Horror ticket. Must be 21+ to participate. All sales are final.

This year’s celebration promises a thrilling mix of nostalgia, community, and Halloween spirit. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a curious newcomer, the 50th anniversary screening is your chance to experience the magic, madness, and music of The Rocky Horror Picture Show—live and loud in Texarkana.