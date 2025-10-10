Singo for a Cause Returns with a Roaring Twist: 4th Annual Fundraiser Set for November 8

Sponsor

The 4th Annual Singo for a Cause is back and bigger than ever, promising an evening of music, laughter, and community spirit—all in support of a life-changing mission. Hosted at the Texarkana Convention Center on Saturday, November 8, 2025, the event invites guests to step into the glamour of the 1920s for a themed night of musical bingo and charitable giving.

Doors open at 6:00 PM, with Singo kicking off at 7:00 PM. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best flapper dresses, fedoras, and vintage flair to match the roaring twenties theme. A food truck will be on-site to keep guests fueled for the fun.

What is Singo? Singo is a musical twist on traditional bingo. Instead of numbers, players listen to clips of popular songs and mark the corresponding titles on their Singo cards. The first to get five in a row and shout “SINGO!” wins the round—making it a lively, interactive experience for all ages.

Prizes & Giveaways This year’s event features an impressive lineup of prizes, including 10 luxury handbags from brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Prada, plus 50 door prize bags for lucky attendees.

Why We Play All proceeds from Singo for a Cause benefit Penguin Cold Caps, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals undergoing chemotherapy preserve their hair and dignity during treatment. The funds raised will directly support patients in the Texarkana area.

Organizers encourage the community to mark their calendars, gather friends and family, and come ready to sing, play, and give back. With music, prizes, and a powerful purpose, Singo for a Cause continues to be one of Texarkana’s most anticipated charity events.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact the event organizers or follow updates on social media.