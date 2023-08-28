September is Hunger Action Month – Working Together to Raise Awareness on Hunger in America

Sponsor

Starting September 1st, Harvest Regional Food Bank and other food banks in the Feeding America network will host events throughout the month of September to inspire people to take action to help the Starting September 1st, Harvest Regional Food Bank and other food banks in the Feeding America network, will host events throughout the month of September to inspire people to take action to help the millions of people who are food insecure in the United States.

Harvest Regional Food Bank will kick off National Hunger Action Month on Tuesday, August 29th, with their annual Hunger Action Luncheon, taking place at noon at Williams Memorial United Methodist Church. The luncheon will feature guest speakers and moving testimonials on the impact of hunger, as well as recognizing special friends and volunteers, including special Hunger Heroes of the Year. Tickets for the luncheon are $10 and reservations can be made by calling 870-774-1398 or via e-mail at development@hrfb.org.

According to Camille Coker Wrinkle, Executive Director of Harvest Regional Food Bank, over 60,000 people struggle with hunger in the Texarkana area. “Hunger doesn’t have a season, but for the month of September, we want to raise as much awareness as possible about the issue, especially in our own community. One in five adults in our community struggle with a lack of food, and fifty percent of those are children or seniors. These are the people we live and work with every day.”

About Harvest Regional Food Bank

Harvest Regional Food Bank is the official Feeding America food bank serving Bowie Co Texas as well as the southwestern corner of Arkansas including Miller, Lafayette, Hempstead, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Pike, Nevada and Columbia Counties. Our mission is to alleviate hunger through food distribution and education and in 2021, Harvest distributed over 4.5 million pounds of food to nearly 100 member agencies. Harvest Regional Food Bank also hosts Mobile Pantries throughout the year to address hunger in rural and underserved areas, and operates childhood hunger relief programs that include Weekend Backpack Food for Kids Program and high school pantries, reaching nearly 2000 students. More information can be found at www.harvestregionalfoodbank.org or by liking us on Facebook at facebook.com/harvesttxk.