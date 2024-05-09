Sponsor

Rafael Duran, 78, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on May 7, 2024.

He was born on July 12, 1945, in Acàmbaro, Guanajuato Mèxico.

Rafael immigrated to the United States in 1977, first to Illinois. In 1981, he moved to Hooks, Texas, where he remained a resident until his death. He worked many jobs, but most recently worked for Texarkana Country Club for twenty-five years, where he retired at 65 years old. After retirement, he spent his free time with his children and grandchildren and attended the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he was a member. He was a loving father and will be missed tremendously by all of his children, grandchildren, and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Alejandra Duran; and one son-in-law, Jose Ricardo Serrano.

He is survived by his sons, Orlando Duran, Fernando Duran, and Alejandro Duran; his daughters, Carmen Duran and Maria Laura Duran; his son-in-law William H. George; his daughters-in-law, Leticia Rodriguez and Leslie Soledad Hernandez; and his grandchildren, Fernando Duran Jr., Alejandra Maria Duran, Eveann A. George, Joshua A. Serrano, Liam M. Duran, and Macy Treadway.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 10, 2024, at 3:00 P.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Justin Braun officiating. Burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery.

The Holy Rosary will be recited Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 6:00 P.M. at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas, with visitation to follow until 8:00 P.M.