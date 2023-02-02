Seven Texas High Students Signed on National Signing Day

Advertisement

Seven Texas High School athletes committed to colleges nationwide on National Signing Day. Each athlete signed a letter of intent during ceremonies on Wednesday, February 1, at 9:30 a.m. in the Texas High School Multi-Purpose Facility Practice Field.

Athletes signing include:

Football:

Briley Barron (San Diego State University – San Diego, CA)

Brandon Childs (Oklahoma Panhandle State University – Goodwell, OK) Xavier Dangerfield (Morgan State University – Baltimore, MD)

John Jack (Kilgore College – Kilgore, TX)

Richard Jackson (Kilgore College – Kilgore, TX)

Shitez Wilkerson – (the University of Louisiana Monroe – Monroe, LA)

Volleyball:

Isabella Cherry (the University of Arkansas at Little Rock – Little Rock, AR)

