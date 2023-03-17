TASD Board Hires Bailey as New AHS Principal

Advertisement

The Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) Board of Directors hired Brad Bailey as the new Arkansas High School Principal. Dr. Robin Hickerson, who has served in the role as high school principal and assistant superintendent, announced her retirement from TASD effective June 30, 2023. Superintendent Dr. Becky Kesler said, “Dr. Hickerson leaves big shoes to fill; however, I am confident that Mr. Bailey will hit the ground running and continue our tradition of excellence in education in the Texarkana Arkansas School District.”

Bailey began his career in public education over 31 years ago as a teacher/coach at Gillett Junior High and Gillett High School, in Arkansas. In 2007, Bailey became the assistant principal at Texas High School in the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) and later became the high school principal. Before leaving TISD in 2021, Bailey served as the Chief Operations Officer. In 2021, Bailey began working as Assistant Superintendent of Operations/Title IX Coordinator in the Lake Travis Independent School District. Bailey holds a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from the University of Arkansas-Monticello and a Master of Education in Administration from Texas A&M-Texarkana.

Bailey will take the helm as the Arkansas High School Principal on July 1, 2023. “I am honored to serve as the high school principal and join the Razorback family,” Bailey stated. “I am looking forward to working alongside the excellent team at the high school to ensure a successful and enjoyable experience for all students.”

