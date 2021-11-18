Texarkana Awarded additional TXDOT Sidewalk Grant

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, Texas was recently awarded $2,310,247 for preliminary engineering and construction of the Kennedy Lane Bicycle & Pedestrian Improvements as a part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TA) Program. Additionally, Texarkana’s project was authorized to receive federal TA funding (100% maximum for preliminary engineering and construction which will include local match due to Transportation Development Credits eligibility) by the Commission. Overall, the Texas Transportation Commission approved funding for 41 Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TA) Program projects from across the state valued at approximately $55 million.

The project will construct 6-foot concrete sidewalks, along both sides of Kennedy Ln. from U.S. Highway (US) 93 to the Cowhorn Creek bridge. Additionally, sidewalks will be constructed along the south side of Kennedy Lane to Robison Road and along one side of Robison Road to Farm-to-Market Road (FM) 559.

The project will also construct a 12-footwide asphalt shared use path, extending the Cowhorn Creek Trail from Kennedy Lane to College Drive, and provide safer pedestrian crossings and expansion of an existing sidewalk network. The project connects to sidewalks and bike lanes on College Drive, which was a previous TA project.

“We are excited to receive this funding and continue to partner with TXDOT to improve the pedestrian infrastructure in our community,” said David Orr, City Manager. “Texarkana continues to be a beneficiary of the TA Set-Aside Program, and we are looking forward to continuing our work to make Texarkana a better place to walk and bike.”

The awarded project originated from Texarkana’s 2018 Regional Active Transportation Plan completed by the Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization. The plan can be found on the Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization’ s website at www.texarkanampo.org.

Interim Planning & Community Development Director, Vashil Fernandez, is looking forward to the infrastructure upgrades as well.



“As part of the public feedback process for the City’s neighborhood planning efforts, improved sidewalks have consistently scored as a top priority,” Fernandez said. “We look forward to the impact this funding will make for our community.”

The Texas Department of Transportation’s Public Transportation Division (PTN) manages TxDOT’s statewide TA program and will be working locally with Atlanta District along with the City of Texarkana to implement the grants. Construction is anticipated to begin during the Summer of 2023.

For more information, contact Lisa Thompson at lisa.thompson@txkusa.org or (903) 798-1743.

