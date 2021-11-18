The Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl is slated to be played in December!

Advertisement

The excitement is building as the planning committee prepares for the 9th Annual Farmer’s Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl. This year’s game will be played Saturday, December 4th at Texarkana Arkansas School District’s Razorback Stadium with a noon kick-off.

This year’s Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl Teams are: Representing the Great American Conference (GAC) is Southeastern Oklahoma State University from Durant, OK. The Savage Storm ended the season with an 8-3 record, led by Head Coach, Tyler Fenwick. And representing the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) from Emporia, Kansas is Emporia State University. The Hornets finished with a 6-5 record under Head Coach, Garin Higgins.

Each team brings at least 90 players, coaches and managers and we assist in providing hotel accommodations and meals during their three-day visit. The LIVE UNITED bowl game is made possible by our founding sponsor, the City of Texarkana, Arkansas A&P Commission and our new title sponsor Farmers Bank & Trust and the City of Texarkana, Texas as well as other local donors.

Teams will arrive late afternoon on Thursday, December 2nd at their hotels within the Texarkana Arkansas Crossroads Business Park. During their time in Texarkana, teams will participate in local community events by visiting local United Way agencies to lend a helping hand. This is always a very inspiring moment for these teams, and it gives them a flavor of Texarkana. Both teams will practice on Friday afternoon and practice is open to the public.

The Jeans, Boots and BBQ Banquet will be held from 6-8pm on Friday, December 3rd at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center. Tickets go on sale soon, online only, for $25 per person at www.liveunitedbowl.com. Tickets are limited. The community pep rally will follow the banquet at 8pm, also scheduled at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center. Admission is free and the community is encouraged to attend.

Tickets are on-sale now at any Farmers Bank & Trust location, any Mil-Way Federal Credit Union location, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, or the United Way of Greater Texarkana office or can be purchased online at www.liveunitedbowl.com. Student tickets are NOT available online. Students tickets must be purchased at any of the above locations or at the gate. Tickets are $10 for Adults and $4 for Students. The benefactor of this event is the United Way of Greater Texarkana. Parking lot gates open at 8am for tailgating. Stadium gates open at 10am.

