Texarkana Chamber Members Gather for Grand Opening of Newly Relocated Pizza Hut

Today the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce gathered together to celebrate the Grand Opening of the newly relocated Pizza Hut. Now located at 3747 Mall Drive in Texarkana, TX, the newest Pizza Hut store has taken a new approach to serving up pizza. Although they will no longer serve table side pizza, they are continuing to offer speedy service through their drive-thru window, delivery, and easily accessible online ordering app.

According to store owner Premila Vishwanatha, employee Sonya McDuffie has been with Pizza Hut for over 20 years. “She was probably working at the Grand Opening of the Richmond Road location!” said Vishwanatha. McDuffie, according to Vishwanahta has been crucial to the seamless transition to the new location, along with long time store manager Mary Petty. Mary, recently won an award from Pizza Hut Corporate for her dedication to serving pizza safely during the pandemic. Vishwanatha believes the new location will be a swift success thanks to her incredible team of long-term employees.

The new Pizza Hut is located on Mall Drive in front of Hobby Lobby. Store hours will remain the same: Sunday-Thursday 10:30AM-11PM and Friday & Saturday from 10:30AM-12AM.