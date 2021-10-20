Texarkana Chamber Recognizes National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day

Advertisement

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce is recognizing and celebrating National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day on October 20, 2021. Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day is celebrated annually on the third Wednesday in October. The day provides a chance to bring awareness to local chambers of commerce and gives community members an opportunity to thank their local chamber for all it does to support the economy.

In a recent radio interview, Hightech Signs owner Russell Sparks said, “The Chamber is an invaluable asset to my business through networking and introductions, it has truly propelled me to the next level. Whether you’re a new or existing business the Chamber can get you to the next level too. The staff is great and always ready to help and they’re truly the best resource for you and your company.”

“We’re excited to celebrate National Support your Chamber of Commerce Week with a number of activities,” said Natalie Haywood, director of events and communications for the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Townsquare Media interviewed Chamber members and compiled sound bites to promote the week on their local radio stations, we’ll be introducing our staff on social media, proclamations were gathered from Bowie County, Miller County, Texarkana, AR, and Texarkana, TX. We’ll be wrapping up the week on Friday, October 22 with Lunch on the Lawn and a ribbon cutting to celebrate our office renovations,” continued Haywood.

“The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce is continually encouraged in the work we do by the countless inspiring leaders, innovative businesses, and by our generous community,” said Mike Malone, president and CEO of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce. “It is because of your support that we get the pleasure of continuing to develop and promote the economy and quality of life in Texarkana.”

Since 1905, the Texarkana Chamber has served as a catalyst for business growth, a convener of leaders and influencers, and a champion for developing and promoting the economy and quality of life. For more information on the Chamber and the nearly 800 businesses it represents, contact Natalie Haywood at nhaywood@texarkana.org. If you’re a Chamber member or want to learn more about the Chamber, visit their office at 819 N State Line Ave., Texarkana, TX 75501 at noon on Friday, October 22 for Lunch on the Lawn.

