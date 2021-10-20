TMS Launches Past President’s Campaign benefitting the Ace of Clubs House

Advertisement

Inspired by fond memories of his tenure as a past president of the Texarkana Museums System and their yearlong 50th Anniversary Celebration, Don Morriss and his wife Patsy Morriss have issued Community Challenges to help kick off a $500,000 capital campaign targeting much needed renovations for the Ace of Clubs House by pledging $50,000 to the Texarkana Museums as certain fundraising goals are achieved.

“I was on the board of the Texarkana Museums System in 1985 when this home was presented to TMS. In 1988 when I was President, we were able to raise the funds to restore the home and enhance it to become a part of our tour program. Because of its presence on the National & State Historic Registers and its truly one-of-a-kind octagonal features, this 1885 home quickly became popular with tourists, local residents, and national outlets such as HGTV and Bob Via,” says Don Morriss.

Current Board President Velvet Hall Cool says, “While still entitled to its glory and recognition, the building has accumulated many high dollar fixes and renovations since its original restoration in 1988. We have drainage and moisture issues, need new windows, and need a new paint job to make this house shine as it should. We are very excited that the Morriss family has also recognized that now is the best time to address the task of raising funds to tackle these projects.”

While the Texarkana Museums System has set a target goal of $500,000 for these restoration efforts, as community leaders, Don and Patsy Morriss and the Board of Directors of the Texarkana Museums System, all recognize that lessons are present to be learned from history. Board of Directors Member Ron Mills knows that “it is extremely important that while we are raising funds we also raise awareness and capture the commitment of our community to remain vested in this home and its viability. As a small museum system, we will consistently be relying upon the input of money, labor, and love from donors and volunteers.”

To address both a desire to raise money and long-term commitment, the Morriss’ donation will consist of a Membership Phase and a Donation Phase. During the Membership Phase, all smaller donations will have a large impact. The Morrisses will donate $25,000 when the Texarkana Museums System garners $25,000 in new Memberships from the $20 Student level through the $500 Katy Caver Council Level. Katy Caver, as some may remember, served as the first Executive Director of the museums system from 1971 until her retirement. Because of her devotion and tireless work with the museums system, a membership level is named in her memory.

An additional $25,000 donation to the Texarkana Museums System will top off their Capital Campaign when they reach $475,000 in total funds raised.



This is an opportunity like no other for the Ace of Clubs House. Call 903.793.4831 to join as a member or make your donation today to help restore its glory once more.

