This Sunday, September 11, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States of America.

Texarkana College held a remembrance activity in honor of the 2,977 people who lost their lives. Students, staff, faculty, and the community visited the World War II Memorial on the Texarkana College Campus and placed an American flag in the grassy area surrounding the memorial. There are a total of 2,977 flags, representing each individual.