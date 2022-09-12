Basic and Enhanced Concealed Handgun Carry License Courses to be offered at UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a basic and enhanced concealed handgun carry course on the UA Hope campus this fall. The basic concealed carry course will be held on Saturday, October 8, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The enhanced concealed carry course will take place on Saturday, November 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The enhanced concealed carry license provides gun owners with the additional training needed to carry their weapons into some public buildings where weapons are currently prohibited.

Both courses will begin at Hempstead Hall on the UA Hope campus and end at Hope’s local shooting range. The instructor for the course is Chuck Key. The basic course cost is $100, and the enhanced course is $150. Students must be 21 years or older, have a valid driver’s license, provide a personal handgun and ammunition, and have transportation to the shooting range. Spots are limited

For more information or to register, call 870-722-88568 or email racie.poindexter@uaht.edu.

