Texarkana Curfew Cancelled; Bowie County Shelter-in-Place Order Ends Tonight

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TX—Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports a total of 99 positive COVID-19 cases, with 50 recoveries and nine related deaths. Cass County has a total of 16 with 8 recovered.

Miller County, Ark. Reports 34 cases with 24 recoveries.

Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell announced today that he will let his Shelter-in-Place order expire at 11:59 p.m. tonight, but urges residents to continue following Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing. Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks will let her Stay-At-Home order expire tonight as well.

Texarkana, Texas Bob Bruggeman announced today that the mandatory 10:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. curfew is immediately cancelled, but that the normal juvenile curfew that is always in place is not affected.

Governor Greg Abbott announced earlier this week the first phase of the State of Texas’ ongoing plan to safely and strategically open Texas while minimizing the spread of COVID-19. Under Phase I, certain services and activities are allowed to open with limited occupancy, and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is issuing minimum standard health protocols for all businesses and individuals to follow. The Governor also outlined special guidance for Texans over 65 and detailed a comprehensive mitigation plan for nursing homes in Texas.

The Governor also announced a statewide testing and tracing program developed by DSHS that will help public health officials quickly identify and test Texans who contract COVID-19 and mitigate further spread of the virus.

By way of Executive Order (GA-18), all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, and malls are permitted to reopen on Friday, May 1. These services must limit their capacity to 25% of their listed occupancy. Within shopping malls, the food-court dining areas, play areas, and interactive displays and settings must remain closed. The Governor’s Report to Open Texas, protocols for re-opening, and the Executive Orders can be found here: http://coronatxk.org/679/Executive-Orders-related-to-COVID-19

Businesses seeking information on capacity to comply with the Governor’s Executive Orders can contact the Emergency Operations Center at (903) 255-5560.

The Emergency Operations Center has teamed up with the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce to publish a Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts to their business. The deadline is May 12, 2020 and the survey can be accessed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeHFOIw9o16XOhE2_Ul4iKlW0K775q7zsWmjctRpovfhTWDzw/viewform?usp=sf_link

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.