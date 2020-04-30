Texarkana Police Captain Dies Unexpectedly at Home After Work

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Police Captain Joe Bunting died unexpectedly at his home after work last night, according to Texarkana, Texas Police.

Captain Bunting served law enforcement for over 40 years – including 35 years of exemplary service with TTPD department. He held the rank of captain for the last 19 years of his career. He had previously worked for the Stephen F. Austin University and Nacogdoches Texas Police Departments. He was also a Marine Corps veteran.

During his devoted service to TTPD, Joe served as a Field Training Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Office of Professional Responsibility, City Marshal, Uniform Services Commander, Investigative Services Commander, and Interim Chief of Police.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Alice Bunting, and three sons, Joey, Sam, and John – as well as his brothers and sisters at the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Please keep Joe’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this most unexpected loss.

