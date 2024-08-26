Texarkana Homeless Coalition 3rd Annual Resource Day

Sponsor

The Texarkana Homeless Coalition (TXKHC) is hosting the 3rd Annual Resource Day. It will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2024, from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm on the lawn of Crossties Event Venue located at 324 East Broad Street, Texarkana, AR. This day is driven by nonprofit organizations to help meet the needs of the homeless and those in poverty.

The goal of Resource Day is to help individuals and families experiencing or near homelessness find, enroll in, and receive services that otherwise would take months to secure. Along with offering free essential items, numerous organizations help to meet the needs of the homeless by providing them with proper resources and tools to succeed in life and eventually find themselves in a better situation. Many of these services are provided by corporations, nonprofits, and government agencies.

Chair of the Texarkana Homeless Coalition Vashil Fernandez invites the community and local organizations to come together for a day of giving back.

“This day offers a wealth of resources to those in our community who need them most,” said Fernandez. “It’s also a valuable opportunity to strengthen relationships within the community and advance our goal of providing sustainable solutions for individuals who face these challenges every day, to help make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring.”

Services will include but are not limited to distribution of hygiene kits, dental care, haircuts, showers, housing information, food, personal care products, veterans’ services, medical care, mental health, Texas identification cards, employment counseling, employment job placement, and clothing.

If you or your organization would like to reserve a vendor booth, please fill out the form in the link below. Deadline for vendor applications is Monday, September 16th. For those who would like to volunteer or donate, please contact Vashil Fernandez at vashil.fernandez@texarkanatexas.gov or (903) 798-3904.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfPzDi95H_Sow2uPGTxVXroPYGl1KhRHj7dxZp4HLFV1j1_gg/viewform



About Texarkana Homeless Coalition

TXKHC consists of many organizations and individuals working together to end homelessness in Texarkana and Bowie County. For more information, visit their website at www.txkhc.org or visit their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TexarkanaHomelessCoalition.