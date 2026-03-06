Texarkana ISD Invites Families to “Now Boarding” New Student Enrollment Fair on Monday, March 16 

SPONSOR

Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) is inviting families of new incoming Pre-K through 5th-grade students to attend the district’s “Now Boarding” New Student Enrollment Fair on Monday, March 16, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Texas High School Multi-Purpose Facility.

Designed for families who are new to the area or exploring educational options, the event provides a welcoming, hands-on opportunity to meet campus teams, learn about district programs, and receive personalized assistance with enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year.

“Whether families are new to TISD or our community, we want their first experience with our district to feel supportive and exciting,” said Dr. Doug Brubaker, Superintendent of Texarkana ISD. “This event provides an opportunity to ask questions, meet the people who will work with your child every day, and get a sense of what makes the TISD experience so special.”

Amanda Eisley, Director of Student Information Services, emphasized the importance of making the process simple and family-friendly. “We know enrollment can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially for families navigating it for the first time,” Eisley said. “Our team will be on-site to walk families through every step, answer questions, and ensure they leave confident and ready for the new school year.”

What Families Can Expect

The Enrollment Fair will offer a fun, family-centered atmosphere, including:

Free food

Bounce houses and games

Club demonstrations

Campus and department information booths

Photo booth opportunities

TISD goody bags

District representatives will also be available to provide guidance on academic programs, campus models, and student opportunities available throughout the district.

About the TISD Experience

Texarkana ISD serves approximately 7,000 students across 12 campuses and is the largest school district in Region 8, maintaining a 14:1 student-teacher ratio. The district is known for its innovative campus models, strong PK–12 STEM experiences, C-TECH and P-TECH academies, and the region’s largest dual-credit program, with more than 2,000 dual-credit courses currently being taken and students progressing toward associate degrees while still in high school. TISD also offers a wide range of extracurricular activities and student leadership opportunities designed to help students Innovate. Lead. Excel.

Event Details

Texarkana ISD Now Boarding: New Student Enrollment Fair

Date: Monday, March 16, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: Texas High School Multi-Purpose Facility

Who Should Attend: Families of new incoming Pre-K–5 students interested in learning more about TISD or enrolling for the 2026–2027 school year.

For more information, visit txkisd.net