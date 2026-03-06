SPONSOR

June 24, 1971 – March 5, 2026

Jason Christopher “Chris” McBride, age 54, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 5, 2026, surrounded by his family. Chris was born on June 24, 1971, in Texarkana, Texas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was a faithful member of Fouke First Assembly of God Church. He was a devoted protector and provider for his family. He worked hard throughout his life to make sure those he loved were cared for, always putting their needs before his own. Chris also enjoyed his love for the outdoors, hog hunting and fishing every chance he got with family and friends. He loved to paint and draw, sharing his gift with the ones he loved. He was preceded in death by his son, Therman Christopher McBride. He is survived by his wife, Frances McBride of Texarkana, Arkansas; his daughter, Jacie McBride, his step daughter, Sabrina Rowe of Texarkana, Arkansas; His mother, Linda McBride of Texarkana, Arkansas; three brothers, Tracy Herrington, John McBride, and Jerry McBride and one sister, Amanda Kelly; four grandchildren, Prince Rowe, Noah Rowe, Quintavious Rowe, Jr. and Lilliauna Rowe; his brother-in-law, Charles Rowe and an host of friends and other relatives. Funeral Services will be 2:00 P. M. on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Pastor Mat Erihoda officiating. Burial will be in Harmony Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to service time from 1:00 to 2:00 P. M. Register online @ www.texarkanaafuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

