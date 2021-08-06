Texarkana Live Music Guide for This Weekend August 6th ~ 7th

Advertisement
Friday Night:
67 Landing- DJ Patrick Hall
Twisted Fork- Jason & Allan
Advertisement
Fat Jacks- Lil’ Skinny Band
Redbone Magic Brewing- Craig Dodson
La Fogata- Adam Howard
Crossties- Chris Colston & Kyler Dean
Whiskey River- The TonkyHonks
Saturday Night:
67 Landing- Parson B
Twisted Fork- Trivia
Redbone Magic Brewing- Trey Johnson
La Fogata- Will & Aaron
Hopkins Icehouse- Trophy Husband
Crossties- Twisted Whisky
Friday Night Events:
Hope you all can find some time tomorrow night to join us on the lawn of the Ace of Clubs House for our first August Movie – Blue Hawaii!
If you purchase tickets online, you can show your registration on your phone (or print it) at El Frio Express for $1 off any size Blue Hawaii drink! Those of you who purchase tickets at the door – we’ll give you a coupon for your El Frio Discount!
As part of the new Entertainment District, feel free to walk on over with your drink to see the movie, get entered in a drawing to be held on August 27th for a Pearl bracelet and Earrings from Cooper Fine Jewelers, and enjoy an Elvis Presly Hit!
For tickets please go to
Advertisement!