Texarkana Live Music Guide for This Weekend August 6th ~ 7th

Friday Night:

67 Landing- DJ Patrick Hall

Twisted Fork- Jason & Allan

Fat Jacks- Lil’ Skinny Band

Redbone Magic Brewing- Craig Dodson

La Fogata- Adam Howard

Crossties- Chris Colston & Kyler Dean

Whiskey River- The TonkyHonks

Saturday Night:

67 Landing- Parson B

Twisted Fork- Trivia

Redbone Magic Brewing- Trey Johnson

La Fogata- Will & Aaron

Hopkins Icehouse- Trophy Husband

Crossties- Twisted Whisky

Friday Night Events:

Hope you all can find some time tomorrow night to join us on the lawn of the Ace of Clubs House for our first August Movie – Blue Hawaii!

If you purchase tickets online, you can show your registration on your phone (or print it) at El Frio Express for $1 off any size Blue Hawaii drink! Those of you who purchase tickets at the door – we’ll give you a coupon for your El Frio Discount!

As part of the new Entertainment District, feel free to walk on over with your drink to see the movie, get entered in a drawing to be held on August 27th for a Pearl bracelet and Earrings from Cooper Fine Jewelers, and enjoy an Elvis Presly Hit!

For tickets please go to