Timothy “Aiden” Smith of Texarkana wins Foresters Financial Scholarship

In the spirit of Foresters mission to help those who help others, the Foresters competitive academic scholarships are awarded annually to 250 students in the U.S. and Canada. They are granted to those who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their contributions towards charitable activities within their communities and have consistently excelled academically. The scholarships can be awarded for up to four years for students pursuing undergraduate study at accredited two or four-year colleges/universities or vocational/technical schools.

Aiden has chosen to attend Arkansas State University in the fall. He earned his scholarship due to academic achievement and, importantly, time spent volunteering at Pride Academy.

Foresters Financial President and CEO Jim Boyle said, “On behalf of Foresters, I’d like to thank and congratulate Aiden for his contributions to his local community. We are pleased to be able to reward Aiden with this scholarship, and we wish him every success as he pursues his studies. At Foresters, giving back is deeply engrained in our values and Aiden has displayed that he lives these principles in supporting his community.”