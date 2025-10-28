Texarkana Native Joins Family Legacy at Randy Sams Outreach Shelter, Encourages Community to Give This Holiday Season

Sponsor

For Mandy Sams, serving the homeless isn’t a new calling—it’s woven into her family’s history, their traditions, and even the ground where the Randy Sams Outreach Shelter now stands. After recently joining the shelter’s board of directors, Sams says she is proud to return home to Texarkana and continue a legacy that began long before her.

Sams, who joined the board about three months ago, grew up in Texarkana and spent her childhood serving meals at a downtown soup kitchen alongside her parents and brothers. Both of her parents were community servants—her father and mother worked in law enforcement, and her mother also served as a social worker. Sundays for the family weren’t just about church; they were about rolling up their sleeves to feed their neighbors in need.

“For as long as I can remember, we were serving at that soup kitchen,” Sams said. “That’s where my heart for the homeless came in. We were raised to help our neighbors. That’s just what you do.”

Her family’s connection to the cause runs even deeper. The land where Randy Sams Outreach Shelter was built was donated by her family years ago—making her board service a full-circle moment, now spanning three generations.

“It’s home,” Sams said. “And if my name or involvement can help advocate for the shelter, raise awareness, or remind people that we all have a responsibility to take care of each other, then I want to do that.”

A Growing Need in a Difficult Economy

With Thanksgiving approaching, shelter officials say the need for community support is greater than ever. Rising costs of basic goods have contributed to an increase in individuals and families seeking services, and donations of simple necessities—socks, deodorant, blankets, cold-weather items, and hygiene products—are in high demand.

“This year, it’s extremely important because of the economic climate we are in,” Sams said. “It has nothing to do with politics. If you see someone who has a need, and you can fulfill it—fulfill it. More people are going to be coming through the shelter doors, and it’s as easy as picking up an extra toothbrush or pair of socks when you’re shopping.”

“Instead of looking at the homeless and saying ‘move them somewhere else,’ we should be asking how we can help,” she said.

How You Can Help

Executive Director Jennifer Lacefield urges the community to step up this holiday season and support the shelter’s efforts to care for Texarkana’s most vulnerable. The shelter is currently in urgent need of:

🧥 Cold-weather clothing items: coats, scarves, gloves, headwear, hand warmers, blankets, sweatshirts

🧼 Hygiene essentials: men’s underwear, shaving supplies, deodorant

🍽️ Thanksgiving meal items: turkeys, hams, traditional sides, desserts

📦 Paper products: paper plates, utensils, napkins, paper towels, industrial garbage bags, to-go containers

🥤 Drinks: bottled water and soda

If you’d like to donate meal items or coordinate Thanksgiving contributions, please contact Lori at 903-792-7024.

Every donation—big or small—makes a difference. Whether it’s a warm coat, a toothbrush, or a tray of stuffing, your generosity helps restore dignity and hope to those who need it most.

Let’s show up for our neighbors this season. Let’s give Texarkana something to be proud of.