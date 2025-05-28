Texarkana Public Library Launches 2025 Summer Reading Program: “Color Our World”

Sponsor

Texarkana residents, get ready to embark on a summer filled with stories, creativity, and community fun! The Texarkana Public Library is thrilled to announce its 2025 Summer Reading Program, running from June 2 to July 26, and open to readers of all ages.

This year’s theme, “Color Our World,” brings an exciting lineup of free events, reading challenges, and prizes designed for kids, teens, and adults. Whether you’re looking to dive into thrilling adventures, explore new knowledge, or simply enjoy a good book, the program offers something for everyone.

Kickoff Party: May 31, 2025

To mark the beginning of this literary adventure, the library is hosting a Centennial Summer Reading Kickoff Party on Saturday, May 31, from 10 AM to 2 PM. The event promises an energetic street festival atmosphere, with W 3rd Street closed off for the celebration.

Visitors can enjoy an engaging lineup of over 20 vendors, including appearances from Texarkana Fire Department, TxDOT, Arkansas Police Department, Big Dam Waterpark, Texarkana College, and the Texas Roadhouse mascot, among others. The party is designed to bring the community together in a vibrant celebration of reading, learning, and fun.

How to Join

Participants can sign up for the Summer Reading Program online via the library’s website calendar or in person at the Kickoff Party.

For more information or inquiries, contact 903-794-2149 ext 1006 or email mchance@txklibrary.org.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to bring color to your summer through the joy of reading!