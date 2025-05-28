Sponsor

Joe Jean Murray, 84, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2025.

Born on July 14, 1940, in Bradley, Arkansas, Joe led a life of remarkable dedication and service. He honorably served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves for 30 years, and 30 years as a devoted State Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A true outdoorsman and avid hunter, Joe was known for his love of adventure and nature. He cherished sharing these experiences with his children and grandchildren, creating memories that will live on in their hearts forever. Joe’s spirit of exploration and his love for his family were at the core of everything he did.

Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Virginia. Together, they built a life full of love, laughter, and shared experiences. He is survived by his sons, Coy Murray and wife Wendy, David Murray and wife Kim; six grandchildren, Joe Steven Murray, Candace Ann Murray, Michael Cargile, Craig Murray, Caleb Murray, and Lindsey Upton; and seven great-grandchildren, Kash Forga, Sailor Forga, Saige Forga, Conrad Murray, Hattie Murray, Saoirse Murray, and Ryland McAllum.

A visitation will be held at 10:00 A.M. with the funeral following at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 31st, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, TX. Joe’s legacy of love, service, and devotion to his family will continue to inspire all who knew him.