Texarkana Resources and Runnin’ WJ Ranch Announce 2nd Annual “Pork on a Fork” Fundraiser for April 18

Two long‑standing Texarkana nonprofits—Texarkana Resources and Runnin’ WJ Ranch—are joining forces once again for the 2nd Annual Pork on a Fork Fundraiser, set for Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Ramage Farms. Organizers are currently seeking sponsorships and auction item donations, inviting businesses and community members to partner in support of local individuals with disabilities.

Texarkana Resources has served the Greater Texarkana area since 1968, providing vocational and pre‑vocational training, life‑skills instruction, and supportive living services. The organization’s mission centers on empowering individuals with disabilities to live more independent, fulfilling lives.

Runnin’ WJ Ranch, founded in 2001, offers therapeutic horseback riding and counseling services for children and adults with disabilities. Their equine‑assisted programs help participants build confidence, mobility, and emotional well‑being.

Together, the two nonprofits share a unified mission: enhancing the quality of life for individuals with disabilities throughout the region. Funds raised through Pork on a Fork directly support these programs and help sustain services year‑round.

The April 18 event will feature a lively atmosphere, great food, and a community‑driven auction—all hosted at the scenic Ramage Farms. Organizers emphasize that every sponsorship and donated auction item plays a vital role in the event’s success and in the continued support of the individuals they serve.

Both Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc. and Runnin’ WJ Ranch operate as private, charitable 501(c)(3) organizations, and all contributions are tax‑deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Community members and businesses interested in partnering with the event are encouraged to get involved and help make a meaningful impact.