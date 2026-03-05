SPONSOR

August 4, 1962 – March 3, 2026

Andrew Jackson Franklin Jr., 63, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on March 3, 2026, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Born on August 4, 1962, in Texarkana, Arkansas, Andrew was a lifelong resident of the community he loved. He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Jackson Franklin Sr.; his mother, Juanita Sams; one sister, Shirley Franklin; one brother, John Franklin; and one son, Charles Andrew “Peewee” Franklin. On January 8, 1983, Andrew married the love of his life, Clara Franklin. Together they built a life centered around family, raising their children and cherishing their grandchildren. Their 43 years of marriage were a testament to devotion, strength, and enduring love. Andrew worked for several years as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic at Red River Army Depot. He was known for his strong work ethic, mechanical skill, and unwavering dedication to providing for his family. Hardworking and dependable, Andrew took great pride in ensuring his loved ones were always cared for. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, who brought immense joy to his life. Andrew was known for his quick wit, clever comebacks, and his willingness to offer advice and lend a helping hand on any project. Those who knew him will remember his knowledge, humor, and the steady presence he brought to every room. Andrew is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Clara Franklin; two daughters, Jessica (Michael) Brown of Queen City, Texas, and Tasha Cantrell of Texarkana, Arkansas; one special nephew Jeremy Franklin of Austin, Texas; two brothers, Larry (Deanna) Franklin of Gray, Tennessee, and Thomas Franklin of Longview, Texas; and three sisters, Kathryn Willbanks, Elizabeth Anderson, and Cynthia Phillips, all of Texarkana, Arkansas. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Hailey Franklin, Andrea Stout, Travis and Caleb Brown, as well as a large number of nieces and nephews and many friends who will deeply miss him. Memorials may be made to the Hope House Foundation, MD Anderson, 6108 Ardmore Street, Houston, Texas 77021. A celebration of Andrew’s life will be on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 5:00 PM. at Rondo Community Church, 2325 North Rondo Rd. Texarkana, Arkansas. The family will receive friends following the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

SPONSOR

View full obituary and leave condolences