Texarkana Tourism Gets a Boost with Arts & Historic District’s New Trolley Project

The Texarkana Arts & Historic District Committee, in collaboration with the Cities of Texarkana, Texas & Arkansas, is proud to announce the purchase of a 1999 Freightliner Trolley Bus from the Ark-Tex Council of Governments. This acquisition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for downtown tourism.

The trolley, purchased using hotel occupancy tax funds, will undergo a mechanical upgrade by the City’s fleet maintenance team before returning to service. Once operational, the trolley will be managed by the Arts & Historic District Committee, which will oversee its use for tourism and special events.

As part of its transformation, the trolley will also receive a brand-new wrap inspired by the classic streetcars that once rolled through historic downtowns across America. Local graphic design firm Digital Effects will partner with the Committee to remove the current wrap and install a custom design that celebrates the charm and heritage of Texarkana.

The trolley will serve as a rolling ambassador for Texarkana’s unique identity, and the Committee plans to collaborate with both the Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Arkansas Convention Centers to provide guided tours for visiting groups and tourists. While the restoration will take several months, the project represents another exciting step forward amid ongoing revitalization efforts in the downtown Arts & Historic District.

“This is such an exciting and nostalgic addition to the district,” said Brooke Stone, Arts and Historic District Manager. “Our committee is so excited to see the trolley back on the road again and gracing the streets of downtown. This will be such a fun and unique way for tourists and locals to experience Texarkana.”

As downtown Texarkana continues to grow with new businesses, art installations, and revitalization projects, the trolley will provide an accessible, family-friendly way to explore and celebrate the city’s vibrant culture and shared history.

About the Texarkana Arts and Historic District

The Texarkana Arts & Historic District is a collaborative regional marketing initiative focused on historic downtown Texarkana. District partners include Main Street Texarkana, the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra, the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, the Texarkana Museums System, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce and the Cities of Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas. Funding is comprised of Texas Hotel Occupancy Tax and Arkansas A&P funding, along with other private donations and grant funding.

To learn more about the Arts & Historic District visit, www.visittexarkanadistrict.com/

For media inquiries, contact Communications Manager Brooke Stone at (903) 798-3901 or brooke.stone@texarkanatexas.gov

