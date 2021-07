Advertisement

Friday Night:

67 Landing: Moss Brothers Band

Fat Jacks: Back Beat Boogie Band

Redbone Magic Brewing: Derrick McLendon

Twisted Fork: Randy Altenbaumer

La Fogata: Black Strap

Saturday Night:

67 Landing: Dusty Rose Band

Fat Jacks: Mike Mayberry and The Slowhands

Redbone Magic Brewing: Parson B.

Twisted Fork: Trivia

Hopkins Icehouse: Starwalker Productions with Performances by- Droop Method and more

Whiskey River: Heather Linn

La Fogata: Trophy Husband