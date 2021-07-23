Biley-Olatunji Named Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalist

Advertisement

Mrs. Brigette Biley-Olatunji, a math teacher and math department chair at Arkansas High School, was recently named as an Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalist. The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) announced the twelve state finalists in a press release issued on Thursday, July 15. The twelve regional finalists will be recognized at an event on August 5 at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion. During the event, the four state semi-finalists will be announced. As a regional finalist, Mrs. Biley Olatunji will receive a cash award in the amount of $1,000.

“We are thrilled to have Mrs. Biley-Olatunji represent the Texarkana Arkansas School District as a regional finalist,” commented Superintendent Dr. Becky Kesler. “The 2020-2021 school year was uncharted territory and challenging; however, it was the dedication and determination of teachers like Mrs. Biley Olatunji who helped keep students engaged and learning throughout the school year.”

Biley-Olatunji completed her Bachelor of Science degree at Southern Arkansas University and her Master of Science degree at the University of Arkansas – Little Rock. She recently completed the required coursework for her doctoral degree at Texas A&M University – Texarkana and is writing a qualitative dissertation to determine if there is a relation between college students’ adverse childhood experience (ACE) scores and academic attainment. Biley-Olatunji joined the Texarkana Arkansas School District in 2017 and currently teaches mathematics at Arkansas High School.