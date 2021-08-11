Texarkana’s Adult Education and Literacy Center: Graduation, Free Services and ESL Courses

Advertisement

The Adult Education and Literacy Center has long been a part of the Texarkana Community. The Adult Education and Literacy Center is known for helping those seeking their GED, classes for English as a Second Language, and classes relearning basic skills needed to enter the workforce. The Center moved into its new home at the Texarkana College four years ago. “We are a grant funded program, and Texarkana College took over the grant for the center. We are now located on the Texarkana College Campus, which is convenient for so many in our community,” says Career Navigator for the Center Sacolye Baker.

On July 29th, at the Truman Arnold Center, the Texarkana Adult Education and Literacy Center hosted a Graduation Ceremony and Reception for their graduating students. “This year we were able to watch 33 of our students graduate. Last year, 16 of our students were unable to have a ceremony because of COVID-19, so we invited all of them back to walk alongside our 2021 students,” said Baker. Students seeking their GED through the Center encompass a variety of our community members. Each student’s story is different, but their success in the future is encouraged and supported through the Adult Education and Literacy Center. “We serve students who don’t feel safe at typical school due to bullying. We serve 16 and 17 year olds who are court ordered to get their high school diploma. We serve moms who dropped out of school years ago to raise their children, who now want to go back to school and get a higher education. We serve anyone who wants to further their education, young or old, we are here for their future successes,” said Baker.

“Because we are a government funded program we don’t have access to our community through advertisements. We have to do everything through word of mouth, and through our Facebook page. We try to visit local elementary schools to get our information out to students and parents, but we really want to reach the community on a larger platform. We want the community to know that we are a completely FREE program. We offer much more than just GED classes. Those who are looking to learn English as a Second Language can come to us and take classes for free. We offer basic skill classes for those in our community who need refreshers on computer skills and more, who are returning to the workforce after years at home. We want our community to take advantage of what we have to offer, so that we can continue to see our community grow and succeed,” said Baker.

The Adult Education and Literacy Center offers classes year-round for the community, and are starting to offer a wider variety of classes. “We are starting a free computer class beginning August 23rd, for community members interested in learning how to use a computer, or how to use different programs on their computers independently. This class is completely free and will be every Monday for 15 weeks this Fall,” said Baker. “We really are a free resource for the community of Texarkana, and the surrounding areas. We want to make sure that our community knows that we are here, and that we are ready to support them however we can,” said Baker. Classes provided by the center can be found on their website through Texarkana College.

The Adult Education and Literacy Center is located on Texarkana College campus, located at the corner of Tucker Street and Johnson Avenue in the Physical Science Building, across the street from the TC Apartments. You can reach the center by calling 903-823-3461, or you can visit the center Monday-Thursday 8a.m.- 5p.m, and Fridays from 8a.m.-4p.m.