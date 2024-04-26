Sponsor

Mrs. Mary Ruth Pickard, also known as Momma, Sis, Mary Ruth, Granny, and YaYa, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Pickard was born June 29, 1934, in Ashdown, Arkansas, grew up in Red Bluff, and had lived in Texarkana for most of her life. She was retired and had formerly worked at Luby’s Cafeteria. She loved reading, working in her yard and garden, shopping at thrift stores, and her Garrett Snuff.

She was preceded in death by her parents, T. P. and Hazel Merrell; her husband, John T. Pickard; five sons, Johnny Pickard, Mitchell Pickard, Bill Pickard, Henry Pickard, and Glen Pickard; two brothers, Troy Merrell and Wallace Merrell, one sister, Louise Griffith, four grandchildren, Joanna Pickard, Jonathan Pickard, Michelle Pickard and Sherry Pickard, and one great-grandchild, Brian Harris.

She is survived by six children, Mary Flores (Gene), Patsy Pickard, Carolyn Pickard, Connie Rose (Gary), all of Texarkana, Arkansas, Jessie Colbert (Don) of Hooks, Texas, and John Young of Texarkana, Arkansas, thirteen grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, including two special nephews, Timmy and Charles, and one special niece, Susan, her fur baby, Itty Bitty, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial graveside will be held on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 11:00 A. M. at Harmony Grove Cemetery, with Rev. Stuart Miller officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to: St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online registration is at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.