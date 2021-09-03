Texas High Holds Tight to the Texas vs. Arkansas Football Week Traditions 

Advertisement

Heartbreak over the Texas High Vs. Arkansas High football game being canceled caused leadership and Student Council directors Susan and Courtney Waldrep to decide that “the show must go on.” Or in this case, the pep rally must continue but outdoors under Covid guidelines.

The spirit of Texas vs. Arkansas week was celebrated last night at Grim Stadium complete with the traditions, cheers, and band chants that only make their appearance once a year like the leaves of fall.



The football and leadership boys strutted their HighStepper kick routines to the Arkansas High fight song followed by a kick dance to Hank Williams Jr’s “Hog Wild” lead by Redline Will Carter, Texas Student body President.

Advertisement



Principal Will Harris won the opportunity to “kiss the pig” by raising the most money for the women’s shelter.



The crowd chanted to the words of “I hate a hog” and the night was wrapped up with the Best Band In Tiger Land playing “the Tuba Song” while students and fans celebrated their Texas Arkansas Spirt and appreciation to their leaders of OBannon and Waldreps kept tradition as a priority.



The traditional Bacon-Fry and now Chicken-Leg tradition is postponed until homecoming week.

