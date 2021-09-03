Huckabee Sanders Announces Stop in Texarkana, Arkansas During Campaign This Week

Advertisement

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former Press Secretary for President Trump, has announced her candidacy race for Governor of Arkansas and is headed out on the road to 15 different areas of Arkansas including Texarkana.

Huckabee will be here in town on September 10th, on her Freedom Tour Meet & Greet at the Old Tyme Burger Shoppe at 1205 Arkansas Blvd, Texarkana, AR beginning at 8:30 AM.

In the announcement of her tour Sanders said, “The freedoms we are blessed with as Arkansans and Americans are always worth fighting for. Socialism and government control are destined to fail – freedom is the foundation and the hope for our great state and country. I am excited to continue taking this message to every corner of Arkansas during our Freedom Tour. I love our state and care about our people, and as governor I will not be intimidated by the serious challenges we face. I will always stand for what’s right – not what’s politically correct or convenient,” said Sanders.

This will be the first time in ages that a candidate for Governor has made a stop in the local Texarkana area. TXKToday will be present for the event and will provide additional information and updates throughout the day.