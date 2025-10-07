The Assembly Line Announces $100,000 Grant from SWEPCO Foundation to Launch The Media Foundry

Sponsor

The Texarkana region’s premier hub for entrepreneurs, creators, and small businesses is excited to announce a significant investment received from the Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) Foundation. The foundation has awarded The Media Foundry $100,000 to equip local innovators with the tools and resources necessary to power their business ideas in the ArkLaTex.

Located within The Assembly Line, the Media Foundry will feature a fully outfitted podcast studio and digital media room, complete with professional-grade equipment, including cameras, microphones, lighting, and high-performance editing software.

This initiative is backed by a coalition of regional partners that include Texas A&M University-Texarkana, Texarkana College, University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, and the City of Texarkana, Texas, the City of Texarkana, Arkansas, and AR-TX REDI. It is designed to strengthen the local entrepreneurial ecosystem and foster creative collaboration on both sides of the border city and its two-state region.

“We are thrilled to support The Media Foundry through this grant,” said Lisa Thompson, External Affairs Manager. “SWEPCO’s long-standing commitment to economic development and workforce readiness aligns perfectly with this initiative. By investing in local talent and resources, we are not only empowering individuals but also strengthening our community.”

The grant funding will be used to purchase and install production equipment and provide ongoing training and support. The Media Foundry is expected to be fully operational within the next year.

“We are deeply appreciative of SWEPCO’s support, which helps us expand our services and mission,” said Rob Sitterley, President & CEO of AR-TX REDI. “This grant allows us to offer vital mentorship and hands-on training that can turn creative ideas into viable businesses. Together, we’re creating more opportunities and measurable impact across our region.”

For more information about The Assembly Line, please visit assemblylinetxk.com.

About The Assembly Line: The Assembly Line is an incubator and accelerator designed to connect innovators with the workspace, mentorship, and resources needed to successfully hatch their business idea all the way to completion. We are the hub for bold thinkers and innovators who are serious about creating and growing businesses that fuel our region’s economic revolution.