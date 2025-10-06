Sponsor

Irma George, age 77, of Fouke, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, October 4, 2025. She was born on June 27, 1948, in Ravenna, Texas, to Mary Sparks and Talbot Stewart.

Irma spent many years working as a butcher at Jerry’s General Store in Fouke, Arkansas, where she later retired. Outside of work, she found joy in spending time outdoors tending to her yard, and writing down her favorite recipes. She was especially known for her homemade biscuits with chocolate gravy — never leaving an empty belly behind.

She will be remembered as a strong, fun-loving, caring, and sweet mother whose kind spirit touched everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles George; son, Edward George; parents, Mary and Talbot Stewart; brothers, William Stewart and Jerry Stewart; sisters, Bonnie Williamson, Sally Bearden, and Dessie Bearden; and grandchildren, Robert Kelley Jr. and Whitney King.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Richard George and wife Rainey of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Ray George of Fouke, Arkansas; daughters, Sara Wilson of Fouke, Arkansas, and Christina Kelley and spouse Wayne Easley of Texarkana, Texas; sisters, Debbie Simmons of Genoa, Arkansas, Jessie Hardin of Fouke, Arkansas, Sissy Hall of Oklahoma, Ginger Pearson of California, and Hazel Davis of Doddridge, Arkansas; seventeen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Rocky Mound Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas, with Brother Rusty Gilliam officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, October 6, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home–Texas.