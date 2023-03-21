The Price is Right Live™ is Coming to Perot Theatre on April 23, 2023

Advertisement

In Texarkana on April 23, 2023 the Perot Theatre will play host to The Price is Right Live™ stage show on at 6pm.

Tickets will go on sale March 22, 2023, and 10am at the box office and www.etix.com.

The Price Is Right Live™ is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right™. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™ and the fantastic Showcase!

Advertisement

Showing to sold-out audiences for nearly two decades and counting, The Price Is Right Live™ has given away over 15 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right™ remains network television’s #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, Price and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live traveling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

EVENT: The Price is Right Live!

DATE/TIME: April 23, 2023 at 6pm

VENUE: Perot Theatre

TICKETS ON SALE: March 22, 2023

For more information, follow The Price Is Right Live™ on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/priceisrightlive), Twitter (https://twitter.com/TPIRLIVE) & Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/priceisrightlive/).

*The safety of our guests, cast and crew remains paramount. In addition to any state, local and venue-specific protocols, The Price Is Right Live™ will have its own COVID-19 protocols in place.*

(FOR UNITED STATES): NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to US & Canada legal residents, 18+ (Residents of PR & Quebec ineligible to participate as contestants). For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements & free method of entry, visit or call the box office. Sponsored by Good Games Live, Inc. Void where prohibited. Price is Right: ®/© FremantleMedia Netherlands. 2023. All Rights Reserved.

(FOR CANADA): NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to US & Canada legal residents, 18+ (Residents of PR & Quebec ineligible to participate as contestants). For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, skill testing question & free method of entry, visit or call the box office. Sponsored by Good Games Live, Inc. Void where prohibited. Price is Right: ®/© FremantleMedia Netherlands. 2023. All Rights Reserved.

