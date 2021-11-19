Tis’ The Season for Porch Pirates

Advertisement

Nothing will ruin your Christmas plans more than a porch pirate. Over the next few weeks package deliveries are set to increase substantially across the Texarkana Area, and it’s crucial you are keeping track of your packages. The Texarkana Texas Police Department issued a statement with several key ways to keep your packages safe this year.

“Stay on top of packages through tracking. Once you make the purchase, you can usually start tracking the package. Sign up for text or email alerts so you have up-to-date information about when it will be delivered. Once it is delivered, bring it inside. If you’re stuck at work, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to pick it up for you.

* Have your package delivered to where you work or to a P.O. Box. You can also have Amazon packages shipped to an Amazon Hub Counter instead of your home address and pick them up there. The Amazon Hub Counter in Texarkana is located in the GNC Store in Central Mall.

* Purchase a secure mailbox for deliveries. If you decide to go this route, there are several options available at all price levels. Just make sure that you secure the box adequately so you don’t come home and find both the mailbox and your packages gone.

* Stay vigilant. Be on the look out for any suspicious activity in your neighborhood. Call 911 if you notice any, and we will be more than happy to come check it out,” says the Texarkana Texas Police Department.