Body Found in Drainage Ditch on Jefferson Avenue

Early Friday morning, around 9:00 am, The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department was notified of an individual lying in the drainage system near the 3900 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Once officers arrived on the scene, it was determined the white female was deceased. The Criminal Investigation Division arrived on the scene and began their investigation. The Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department also assisted them.

Detectives identified the female to be fifty-five-year-old Judy Martin from Texarkana, Arkansas. They viewed the surveillance video footage from the EZ-Mart convenient store at 3920 Jefferson Avenue Texarkana, Arkansas. The video footage revealed Ms. Martin was walking near the drainage system on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at approximately 6:00 pm. She then disappears from the view of the camera.

Ms. Martin’s cause of death is unclear at this time.

Ms. Martin’s family has been notified, and her body will be sent off to the Arkansas Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154.

