TRAHC Welcomes Space Expert and Public Television Host Janet Ivey to Perot Theatre Stage

Discover the Cosmos and Learn More About the Upcoming Solar Eclipse at Janet’s Planet: A Tour Through the Solar System

The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council will welcome public television host and science educator Janet Ivey to the Perot Theatre stage on March 26 for Janet’s Planet: A Tour Through the Solar System. Ivey is the mastermind behind the acclaimed PBS children’s series Janet’s Planet, which uses the arts to help people understand complex topics relating to space and our solar system.

Geared toward adults, middle school students and high school students, this highly interactive TED Talk-style stage show travels at the “speed of thought,” introducing the wonders of the galaxy to audiences of all ages. She will also delve into the scientific aspects of the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8, during which the Texarkana area will experience several minutes of darkness due to its location within the path of totality. Blending humor, theatre, and visuals, Captain Janet makes complex science accessible. In A Tour Through the Solar System, she takes audiences on a cosmic journey, exploring the sun and each planet in our solar system.

“This isn’t just a show; it’s an exploration into the wonders of space,” said TRAHC Executive Director Jennifer Unger. “It’s a smart and entertaining exploration of our solar system that adults and older kids will enjoy. Janet’s blend of science, art, music and humor truly brings the magic of space exploration to life.”

Unger said the March 26 performance is also an excellent preview of the science behind the upcoming April 8 solar eclipse.

“This community has the unique opportunity to experience a total solar eclipse—there won’t be another total solar eclipse in the continental United States until 2044,” she said. “Bringing Janet ahead of the eclipse gives the public an opportunity to learn more about this natural phenomenon from a dynamic educator and performer.”

With over 25 years in the media, Janet has received 12 Regional Emmys and 5 Gracie Allen Awards for her children’s series Janet’s Planet that airs on 140+ public television stations nationwide. Janet is also the American Astronomical Society’s 2023 recipient of the Sally K Ride Excellence in Education Award.

Janet’s Planet: A Tour Through the Solar System will be live at the Perot Theatre on March 26, 2024, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://trahc.org/event/janets-planet/, in person at the Perot Theatre Box Office, or by calling (903) 792-4992.

TRAHC will also offer a Theatre for Young Audiences daytime performance of Janet’s Planet on March 27, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. For more information or to book tickets for the daytime performance, contact Hannah Reed at (903) 792-8681 or artsinfo@trahc.org.