AHS Robotics Team Secures Third Consecutive Win at Regional Level, Advances to FIRST Robotics Global Championships

Sponsor

The AHS Robotics Team, aka Tuskin’ Raiders, is proud to announce its third consecutive win at the regional level, securing an invitation to the prestigious FIRST Robotics Global Championships in Houston. This marks the team’s third year in a row competing at the global level, a testament to their dedication, teamwork, and innovative spirit.

The team, comprised of eight talented members, embarked on their journey at the beginning of the competition season with the First Robotics Competition (FRC) kick-off event in January. Like all FRC teams worldwide, they eagerly awaited the release of the game details, initiating a rigorous process of design, testing, and coding to develop a robot capable of meeting the year’s challenge. Under the guidance of dedicated sponsors and with the support of fellow FRC teams, the AHS Robotics Team pushed boundaries to create a competitive edge.

Commenting on the team’s achievement, Co-Sponsor Mr. Chris Brisco expressed his gratitude, stating, “Three years in a row is unbelievable! We have such dedicated sponsors, team members, and great help from other FRC teams willing to mentor. It truly is a great organization.”

Mrs. Laila Miller, also a Co-Sponsor of the team, highlighted the diversity of experiences among team members, saying, “Students on our team balance multiple extra-curricular activities, and through that diversity, bring different viewpoints and ideas to the table.”

The Arkansas Regional event, which hosted teams from across the nation, including Arkansas, California, Tennessee, Illinois, and Ohio, proved to be a challenging yet rewarding experience for the AHS Robotics Team. With twenty-five practice rounds and fifty-six qualification rounds of intense 3-on-3 competition, the team showcased their skills and determination. Following the qualification rounds, the team navigated through thirteen playoff rounds in a double-elimination tournament, ultimately emerging victorious. Reflecting on their success, an alliance member praised the Tuskin’ Raiders, saying, “The Tuskin’ Raiders killed it this weekend and worked so hard to get there.”